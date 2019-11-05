Following his team’s 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday, Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead unleashed a series of violent threats and racial slurs at critics online. After being publicly repudiated by the team following the posts, Whitehead was officially released by the Browns on Monday.

Whitehead was given the start on Sunday due to a hamstring injury suffered by starter Damarious Randall, as reported by Complex. Unfortunately for the safety, who was himself injured, Whitehead ended up unintentionally providing a highlight reel primed for social media mockery.

Among Whitehead’s bad moments was getting slammed to the ground by tight end Noah Fanta on his way to a 75-year touchdown for the Broncos and missing a tackle that gave but Broncos key yardage. After ending the game with zero tackles, Whitehead found himself the subject of criticism online — and responded with violent threats, which he reportedly issued while still in uniform.

“Just saw two for 110 yards and a td. F*** boy,” wrote one critic.

Whitehead responded: “Don’t get shot at lil b**** … can you whoop my a**.. f*** football … let me know when you need my address …”

“Imma kill you b**** .. that’s on blood,” Whitehead tweeted in response to another critic.

In response to another twitterer writing, “Whitehead’s effort tackling today is a joke,” Whitehead responded with another threat and a racial slur: “Come get it in blood b**** made a** little boy. I’m out there with a broke hand .. don’t get smoked f*** a** cracker.”

When another critic tweeted, “Give me a time and a place. You suck,” Whitehead responded by providing an address then added: “Any f***in day of the week ??? CRACKER.”

Sports Nation Ohio screengrabbed the tweets (warning: language):

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

According to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, Whitehead “was still in full uniform” when he was sending the tweets and the Brown’s PR team quickly tried to intervene.

The Browns issued a statement Sunday condemning the player’s comments.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate,” the team said in a statement. “We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”

While Twitter would eventually suspend Whitehead’s account, the safety continued his rant against his critics — though notably toned down — on Instagram.

“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire,” he wrote. “I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody f*** with you. I dare em to try.”

Early Monday morning, the Browns announced that Whitehead was no longer on the team.

“Jermaine Whitehead’s disturbing social media rant cost him his job,” AP reported Monday. “The Browns cut the safety Monday, hours after the team reprimanded Whitehead for ‘totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate’ posts following a 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.”

