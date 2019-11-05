[embedded content]

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar are two of the most progressive legislators in Congress.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that when they held a shared rally at the University of Minnesota on Sunday, liberal students flocked to attend. The College Fix sent a reporter to this rally, asking students: “What is one thing the Democrats have accomplished in the last three years?”

The question stumped many of the students asked, who couldn’t name a thing. A few cited the failed “New Green Deal” as a decent attempt, or fighting President Donald Trump. In terms of tangible accomplishments, pickings were slim.

