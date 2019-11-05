Virginia voters cast ballots in wrong races...
Related stories:
Elections offer tests of 2020 enthusiasm…
Philly Issues: New Touchscreen Voting Machines List Wrong Candidates…
Not Taking Paper Ballots…
DIVIDED STATES OF TRUMP…
INDEPENDENTS SHIFT LEFT…
DOBBS: BETTER THAN GEORGE WASHINGTON!
SCARAMUCCI: HE’S A CULT LEADER…
POLL: Historic division worse than Nixon…
