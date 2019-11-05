Voters in Kansas City, Mo., will decide on Tuesday whether to rename Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard almost a year after the City Council voted to change the street’s name to honor the civil rights leader.

Several Kansas City residents have rallied to restore the street’s historic name, The Paseo, and collected 2,857 signatures in April to put the measure before voters, The Associated Press reported.

If the bid by the group, called Save the Paseo, is successful, Kansas City would be one of the largest U.S. cities to not have a street dedicated to the civil rights leader, according to the news service.

Supporters of the current name have reportedly called members of Save the Paseo racist, saying the group is mainly white and does not live on the street and warning that a change could have negative ramifications on the city’s business and tourism.

Save the Paseo, meanwhile, says the City Council did not follow appropriate procedures when voting on the name change and didn’t contact most residents who live on the street, according to AP.

Supporters of keeping King’s name on street signs held a rally on Sunday at a church where opponents silently protested by standing along the aisles and ignoring calls for them to sit down, the AP reported.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) said the protesters were welcome at Sunday’s rally, but encouraged them to consider the impacts of revoking King’s name from the street.

“I am standing here simply begging you to sit down,” Cleaver reportedly told the group. “This is not appropriate in a church of Jesus Christ.”

The City Council decided in January to rename the street to honor King after a campaign led by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and other black leaders to push for the name, according to the news wire.

