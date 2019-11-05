Sorry for the light posting today! We have been under a Direct Denial of Service attack that has made posting almost impossible. I assume that liberal/Democratic Party groups are responsible; we may or may not ever be able to identify them. Joe Malchow has worked with Cloudflare to protect us against this attack, I think successfully, although there will be a brief delay in accessing our site as the software sifts out malicious IP addresses (as I understand it). So thanks for bearing with us. Normal posting will now resume. I think.
We Are Under Attack
