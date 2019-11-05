The White House claimed Tuesday that newly released transcripts show there is “even less evidence” underscoring House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President TrumpDonald John TrumpHillary Clinton urges Democrats to pick a candidate who can win the Electoral College Shimkus announces he will stick with plan to retire after reconsidering Rand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name MORE’s interactions with Ukraine than previously known.

“Both transcripts released today show there is even less evidence for this illegitimate impeachment sham than previously thought,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamWriter E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for defamation The Hill’s Morning Report – Transcripts expected to heat up impeachment battle White House slams court decision blocking migrant insurance rule MORE said in a statement. “No amount of salacious media-biased headlines, which are clearly designed to influence the narrative, change the fact that the President has done nothing wrong.”

Grisham issued the statement shortly after it was revealed that the Trump-appointed U.S. ambassador to the European Union revised his original testimony to say that military aid to Ukraine was contingent on Kiev making a public statement sought by the Trump administration.

“Ambassador Sondland squarely states that he ‘did not know, (and still does not know) when, why or by whom the aid was suspended.’ He also said he ‘presumed’ there was a link to the aid—but cannot identify any solid source for that assumption,” Grisham said.

She also asserted that a second transcript of testimony from former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker Kurt VolkerRepublicans look to expand impeachment strategy amid release of transcripts First transcripts reveal deep concern over Giuliani pressure campaign Five takeaways from the first Trump impeachment deposition transcripts MORE demonstrates “there could not have been a quid pro quo because the Ukrainians did not know about the military aid hold at the time.”

The transcripts from Volker and Sondland’s closed-door testimony on Oct. 3 and Oct. 17, respectively, were released Tuesday afternoon as part of a new public phase of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The inquiry is centered on a July 25 call during which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower’s name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear ‘Read the Transcript’ shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE and his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine. Trump also asked Kiev to assist in an investigation into 2016 election interference.

Democrats are investigating, among other things, whether the Trump administration held up security aid to Ukraine in order to press for investigations sought by Trump.

Trump has repeatedly said he did nothing wrong.

