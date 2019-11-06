Two Pennsylvania swing-state voters said Wednesday that President Donald Trump could do nothing to lose their vote next year, even if he followed through on his 2016 campaign boast of shooting someone on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

“You’d have to know why he shot him,” one of the voters, Marian Taylor, who identified herself as a business owner, told Alisyn Camerota on CNN.

Another voter, Crystal Arlington, said: “Yeah, why did he shoot him?”

Taylor and Arlington were among six Pennsylvania voters, all women, whom Camerota interviewed on their Trump support. They had switched from Republican to Democrat or vice versa in previous elections.

During the campaign, Trump boasted of his voter support by saying at a January 2016 rally in Sioux Center, Iowa: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.”

In Wednesday’s interview, Camerota hypothetically posed Trump’s boast in asking the voters what he could do to lose their support next year.

Before citing the vaunt, Camerota asked Arlington: “Crystal, is there anything he could do that would make you not vote for him?”

She responded: “No.”