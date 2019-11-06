Late NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been linked to a new murder as part of an explosive new investigation, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The disgraced former New England Patriots tight end — who committed suicide behind bars in 2017 — was a suspect in a 2012 double homicide, and was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

However, once in prison, Hernandez bragged of a FOURTH murder to his prison lover, investigative journalist Dylan Howard revealed in his latest book, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields.

In an exclusive interview for the book, Hernandez’s cellmate and boyfriend, Kyle Kennedy, said: “[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying ‘I got four bodies.’”

The book claimed Hernandez, who was allegedly involved in gangs for years, assembled a “crew” of thugs, and went looking for Lloyd a week before he was shot dead in June 2013.

The crew may have instead found Jordan Miller, who was gunned down in his home in a still-unsolved murder case.

The new expose alleged Lloyd and Miller looked physically similar, and were likely acquaintances because they ran in the same circles.

Renowned former police detective Bo Dietl claimed in the book that Miller could have been murdered: “It sounds like Hernandez gets a tip from one of his goonies. That Odin Lloyd is at this location. [Then] Jordan Miller is shot inside his home, from [a] drive-by shooting through the window … It’s very possible that Odin Lloyd could have been in that apartment, and if they look similar, which I believe they do. They shot the wrong guy that time.”

“I don’t care if he pulled the trigger or not, if Aaron Hernandez was involved with the conspiracy to murder Odin Lloyd and Jordan Miller, it’s the same as pulling the trigger.”

Dietl also said that upon realizing his error, Hernandez could have decided to “make it right” with Miller’s family and paid them off for their silence.

He also called for a re-examination into the shootings of Miller and Lloyd by the Boston Police Department, in a bid to establish the truth and finally close a cold case.

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields is now available for purchase.