ABC News executives reportedly believe they have identified the former employee who leaked a bombshell video of a news anchor admitting that the network hid details in the Jeffrey Epstein pedophile story.

The video showed ABC News anchor Amy Robach expressing her frustration that the network had suppressed the Epstein story out of fear of angering powerful people implicated in his crimes.

The report first published by journalist Yashar Ali indicates that the leaker currently works at CBS News.

The leaked video went viral after it was published by Project Veritas.

“It was unbelievable what we had,” Robach said on the leaked video.

“Clinton, we had everything,” she added. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail. And now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations, and I freaking had all of it.”

ABC News released a statement to Ali about their investigation into the source of the leak.

“We take violations of company policy very seriously, and we’re pursuing all avenues to determine the source of the leak.”

It is yet unclear who leaked the video directly to Project Veritas, since ABC News has only identified who accessed the video, and not how the chain of possession led to its publication.

Epstein died while awaiting trial in August, inspiring countless conspiracy theories that he might have been murdered in order to protect others who could be implicated.

