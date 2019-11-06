The University of Alabama’s student government is reportedly warning that students could lose their reserved football seating for the rest of the year if they protest President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE‘s appearance during Saturday’s game against LSU.

“Additional security will … be in the student section during the game. Any organizations that engage in disruptive behavior during the game will be removed from block seating instantly from the remainder of the season,” vice president of student affairs Jason Rothfarb wrote in a letter to students, AL.com reported on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 60 student groups reportedly have reserved blocks of seats at Bryant Denny Stadium, and attendees have been encouraged to arrive at least two hours early due to the high security.

The game, one of the most anticipated of the season due to Alabama and LSU’s high ranking and decades-long rivalry, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time Saturday. In the first official college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday evening, the Crimson Tide was ranked third while the LSU Tigers were ranked second, behind only Ohio State.

Sports Illustrated first reported on Monday that the university was making preparations for Trump to attend the game.

It is the third sporting event Trump is scheduled to attend in recent weeks, following a World Series game at Nationals Stadium where he was booed by attendees and an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Madison Square Garden where he received a mix of cheers and boos.

The Hill has reached out to Alabama’s student government for comment.