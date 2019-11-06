A year after Mississippians elected Cindy Hyde-Smith as their first woman in the U.S. Senate, fellow conservative Republican Lynn Fitch on Tuesday became the Magnolia State’s first ever female attorney general.

Fitch, a two-term state treasurer and state chairman of “Women for Trump,” rolled up 60% of the vote against liberal Democrat Jennifer Riley, the former state head of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

In winning the nomination over two opponents and in emerging triumphant Tuesday, Fitch, 58 and a single mother, never backed away from her rock-solid conservatism.

She vowed to “defend Mississippi laws against outsiders who want to substitute their judgment for ours” — a not-so-subtle reference to federal judges dealing with the constitutionality of state laws.

In addition, Fitch promised to defend Second Amendment rights and spoke proudly of being a life member of the National Rifle Association and a gun owner herself.

Having earned business and law degrees from the University of Mississippi at age 23, Fitch served as a special assistant state attorney general and later as counsel to the State House Ways and Means Committee.

In succeeding four-term Attorney General Jim Hood (who relinquished his office to run unsuccessfully as the Democratic nominee for governor), Fitch also became her state’s first Republican attorney general in 150 years.

