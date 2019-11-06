A longtime Jasper, Texas, teacher was arrested after being accused of forcing a kindergarten student to eat his own feces.

What are the details?

A Jasper County grand jury indicted 67-year-old Mamie Robinson Aplon on Thursday after she was accused of making a child eat his own feces in September.

Aplon, a teacher at Few Primary School in Jasper, was charged with one Class A misdemeanor count of official oppression, according to KTHV-TV.

The indictment said that Aplon “did then and there intentionally subject E.J. to mistreatment that the defendant knew was unlawful, namely causing E.J. to eat his own feces, and the defendant was then and there acting under the color of her employment as an educator.”

Aplon was arraigned on Friday. Her bond was set at $10,000.

What did the district say?

A statement from the district said:

Jasper ISD has been informed of the indictment of a teacher resulting in an indictment at Few Primary in September of 2019. The alleged incident was reported to campus administrators on the day of the incident and the district immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave and informed the Jasper Police Department and Child Protective Services. The district has cooperated fully during the investigation of this matter and will continue to do so. As this is a sensitive student and personnel matter, the district cannot provide further details about the incident. However, the issue of the safety and well-being of Jasper students is out top priority.