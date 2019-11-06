Sen. John Barrasso said Wednesday he supports whistleblower laws that would protect the whistleblower in the impeachment inquiry, but he also thinks President Donald Trump should be treated fairly.

“What we have right now is a partisan impeachment,” the Wyoming Republican said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom. “There is no precedent to that anywhere in the history of the United States. So I think the whistleblower should come forward to testify in person, under oath, so people can then assess the credibility, the believability (of) the whistleblower.”

Trump, he added, has the right to have his people question the whistleblower as well.

“All of these things I think are important to provide credibility to the process because right now the Democrats continue to be obsessed with impeaching this president,” said Barrasso. “They’ve been that way since day one. This is nothing new.”

The intention of the whistleblower law is to protect them and encourage them to come forward, said Barrasso.

“So far, we have seen whistleblowers successfully help protect taxpayer money to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Barrasso.

Meanwhile, Barrasso said he agrees with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Tuesday he does not believe the impeachment proceedings would end with Trump’s removal from office.

“I told that to the president when I was with him on Thursday,” he said. “It takes 67 votes in the Senate to remove a president. That would mean all 47 Democrats and 20 Republicans and I’ll tell you, I don’t know a single Republican today, have not heard from a single Republican senator today that they would vote to remove this president.”