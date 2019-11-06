Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) doubled down Wednesday on his claim that his state’s gubernatorial election may have been marred by alleged “irregularities.”

Bevin refused to concede the election Tuesday night after the vote showed him losing to Democrat Andy Beshear by less than half a percentage point and called for a recanvass of the votes.

“Kentucky sadly — and it’s not unique to Kentucky — but there’s more than a little bit of history of vote fraud in our state,” Bevin told reporters, adding that his campaign was working on “getting affidavits and other information that will help us to get a better understanding of what did or did not happen.”

Specifically, Bevin mentioned reports of voters being “incorrectly turned away from various voting booths around the state.”

Bevin also slammed Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes (D) for calling Tuesday’s election on CNN.

“The fact that our secretary of state was on national TV … it was an interesting choice of places for her to go while the roll was being tallied, the votes were being tallied and to call an election,” he said.

“For her to try to jump the gun on this and interject herself into this, it’s something that’s being looked into,” he continued.

Bevin also noted that Grimes is currently the subject of a special state prosecutor’s investigation into an allegation that she improperly used voter records.

“This is from a woman, with all due respect to her, is not exactly rock solid as it comes to following the letter of the law,” he said.

“She’s currently under investigation for misuse of voter files herself. Her father has already been convicted of multiple — I think 10 — different federal charges related to election fraud specific to her race,” he added.

The recanvass should be finished by Nov. 14, a board of elections official told The Hill. The Kentucky State Board of Elections will meet Nov. 21 to certify the election results.