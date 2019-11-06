On Wednesday, in a desperate attempt to paint his hoped-for election to the presidency in apocalyptic terms, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden said the survival of the planet depends on ousting President Trump from office. He issued a tweet that indicated he thinks President Trump can destroy the planet in the next five years. Biden wrote:

Hottest summer on record: 2019

Hottest September on record: 2019

Hottest October on record: 2019

There is no time to waste. We must get Donald Trump out of the White House and address the climate emergency. The survival of our planet depends on it.

Hottest summer on record: 2019

Hottest September on record: 2019

Hottest October on record: 2019 There is no time to waste. We must get Donald Trump out of the White House and address the climate emergency. The survival of our planet depends on it. https://t.co/0ex6xguIIQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 6, 2019

Biden was referencing a CBS News report which stated, “Last month was the hottest ever October on record globally, according to data released Friday by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, an organization that tracks global temperatures. The month, which was reportedly 1.24 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average October from 1981-2010, narrowly beat October 2015 for the top spot.”

Notice the organization apparently has recorded temperatures since 1981, not all of recorded history, and not even for the last 100 years. As physics professor Mike van Biezen noted in The Daily Wire in 2015:

The all-time high temperature record for the world was set in 1913, while the all-time cold temperature record was set in 1983. By continent, all but one set their all-time high temperature record more recently than their all-time cold temperature records. In the United States, which has more weather stations than any other location in the world, more cold temperature records by state were set more recently than hot temperature records. When the temperature records for each state were considered for each month of the year, a total of 600 data points (50 states x 12 months), again cold temperature records were set in far greater numbers more recently and hot temperature records were set longer ago. This is directly contradictory to what would be expected if global warming were real.

Van Biezen added, “Current temperatures are always compared to the temperatures of the 1980’s, but for many parts of the world the 1980’s was the coldest decade of the last 100+ years … The world experienced a significant cooling trend between 1940 and 1980 …There is a natural inverse relationship between global temperatures and atmospheric CO2 levels: Contrary to what would be assumed when listening to global warming banter or while watching “An Inconvenient Truth,” higher temperatures increase atmospheric CO2 levels and lower temperatures decrease atmospheric CO2 levels, not the other way around.”

He also noted, “The CO2 molecule is a linear molecule and thus only has limited natural vibrational frequencies, which in turn give this molecule only limited capability of absorbing radiation that is radiated from the Earth’s surface.”

And most tellingly, “Even in the 1990 IPCC report a chart appeared that showed the medieval warm period as having had warmer temperatures than those currently being experienced.”

University of Houston professor Larry Bell, the founder and director of the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture, wrote in Forbes:

While global warming has been trumpeted as an epic climate change crisis with human-produced CO2, a trace atmospheric “greenhouse gas” branded as a primary culprit and endangering “pollutant,” remember that throughout earlier periods of Earth’s history CO2 levels have been between four and eighteen times higher than now, with temperature changes preceding, not following atmospheric CO2 changes. Has there been “recent” warming? Yes, the global climate has definitely warmed since the Little Ice Age (about 1400-1700 AD), and it will likely continue to warm for another 200-300 years, in fits and starts, towards a max temp roughly matching that of the Medieval Warm Period. That time followed a colder period before the founding of Rome between about 750 BC to 200 BC … Although temperatures have been generally mild over the past 500 years, we should remember that significant fluctuations are normal.