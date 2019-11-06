Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said the recent murders of three American women and six children in northern Mexico, is “another example of the failure of U.S. Congress” to secure the southern border.

His comments came in a column posted by Fox News on Wednesday.

“The Mexican drug cartels that continue to operate with near impunity must be dismantled and brought to justice,” he said. “These drug cartels are able to commit murder and smuggle dangerous illegal drugs into the U.S. because our Congress remaining fixated on political theatre instead of doing the vitally important job of protecting the American people.

“The politicization of our border security issues and the inexcusable lack of action on the part of Congress has to stop – now.”

He maintained the Mexican cartels are largely funded through profits they make by selling drugs in the U.S.

“They are able to make those profits because we refuse to do what it takes to stop them from importing the illegal drugs that destroy lives into our country,” he said. “It all comes back to border security”

Judd maintained that “securing our border is vitally important protect the safety of the American people.”

“Politicians and special interest groups who believe they can pick and choose which laws we should enforce – and ignore any laws they dislike – are making a dangerous move that can render our laws meaningless and endanger our safety,” he said.