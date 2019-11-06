The Trump administration official who wrote an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times last year attacking President Donald Trump says in a new book, which they also wrote anonymously, that Vice President Mike Pence would have supported using the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

“The much-anticipated book ‘A Warning,’ reportedly written by an unnamed senior White House official, claims that high-level White House aides were certain that Vice President Mike Pence would support the use of the 25th Amendment to have President Donald Trump removed from office because of mental incapacity,” HuffPost journalist Yashar Ali exclusively reported on Wednesday night after obtaining passages from the upcoming.

The source that provided the excerpts did so on the condition of anonymity and that HuffPost could not publish direct quotes from the book since excerpts from the book are scheduled to be released in a couple of weeks.

“According to Anonymous, there was no doubt in the minds of these senior officials that Pence would support invoking the 25th Amendment if the majority of the Cabinet signed off on it,” HuffPost added. “The discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment took place, according to the book, soon after FBI Director James Comey was fired by the president. Comey’s firing, which was done without any warning or consultation with Congress, led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who was charged with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 campaign and possible obstruction of the probe from the Trump administration.”

Katie Waldman, the press secretary for Pence, responded to the news report by tweeting: “FAKE NEWS.”

A top Trump ally in the White House responded to the report by telling The Daily Wire: “Whoever anonymous is, assuming this is actually in the book, has exposed themselves as a complete fraud. Anyone who knows the Vice President knows that he would never tolerate such talk and any such person would immediately be shown the door.”

Marc Lotter, Trump 2020 Director of Strategic Communications, responded to the story by writing on Twitter, “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read. I served as @VPPressSec at the time. Anyone who gives this nonsense any credibility does not know @VP @mike_pence .”

After the story broke, numerous reporters from mainstream news publications that are often critical of the president immediately pushed back on the claims being made by the anonymous Trump administration official in the book.

Josh Marshall, Editor and Publisher of TPM, tweeted: “I confess this sounds more like resistance fanfic than anything real. Did they have the Marshal of the Supreme a court on board?”

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan wrote: “Anybody who covers Pence knows this is an absurd claim.”

Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey agreed with Swan, writing: “What Mr Swan said.”

Far-left MSNBC analyst Matthew Miller tweeted: “Not sure I believe this, but I bet Trump will!”

Josh Jordan tweeted: “I have a very hard time believing this, but this book is going to provide some fireworks in what has been a calm, boring news cycle.”

Vice News reporter Elizabeth Landers tweeted: “A source close to the Vice President: ‘There is zero chance this is accurate.’”

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson tweeted: “This is delusional nonsense. If this anonymous person really believed this, he has zero credibility.”

Daily Mail Editor David Martosko tweeted: “The idea that Mike Pence would stand up and support a 25th Amendment strategy is beyond bizarre, bordering on lunatic. Not exactly encouraging for the anonymous author’s credibility.”

