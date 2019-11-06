Numerous reports emerged Wednesday afternoon that there was a situation on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol that several publications said allegedly involved three men armed with knives who were trying to hijack an airplane.

“Passengers and crew have been evacuated from a plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport amid reports a knifeman tried to hijack the aircraft,” The Daily Mail reported. “Dutch military police are responding to the incident, and there were suggestions earlier that hostages had been taken on the plane.”

The Guardian reported that local media outlets said that “a police special operations team was on site and two trauma helicopters were on their way to the airport. … Local media cited multiple unnamed security service sources as saying the situation was a hostage taking, but there was no official confirmation.”

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol tweeted about the incident, writing: “The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We [will] keep you posted.”

The airport later added, “Passengers and crew are safely off board. On-site research is still continuing.”

CNN reported, “Emergency services have flocked to Schiphol, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. And CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands reported that an alarm sounded at the airport.”