The chairman of the California Democratic Party has bashed 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for skipping the state’s nominating convention later this month, two weeks after Vice President Joe Biden said he would do likewise.

“You should reconsider your misguided decision to publicly snub California’s Democrats and Latino voters across the nation,” Chairman Rusty Hicks said late Tuesday on Facebook.

“Your decision is a blatant disregard and disrespect to California’s grass-roots leaders who make the phone calls, knock the doors, and give the money … in swing districts and swing states alike … year after year after year.

“It’s clear you don’t think you need us to win the primary,” Hicks continued in his slap at both candidates. “But, you ‘just might’ need us in the general.

“Just sayin’,” he said. “So, reconsider your decision.”

The California Democratic Convention is to be held Nov. 15-17 at the Long Beach Convention Center and will include a presidential forum televised by Univision, the nation’s largest Spanish-language broadcaster.

Two weeks ago, Biden’s campaign said the former vice president would not attend the convention — instead holding a public event in California two days before event. He also was scheduled to campaign in Nevada on Nov. 16.

“Vice President Biden is looking forward to returning to the West coast to meet with voters face-to-face as he continues to lay out his vision to restore the soul of the nation, rebuild the middle class, and unify the country,” a Biden spokesperson told The Mercury News Wednesday.

The Democratic candidates who party officials say have officially confirmed for the November event are Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang and Cory Booker.