PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Democrats are taking control in Delaware County that’s been under Republican control since the Civil War. Democrats declared victory in three races Tuesday night for Delaware County’s five-member council, sweeping Republicans entirely from what had been an all-Republican panel just a couple years ago.

It was a clean sweep as Elaine Schaefer, Christine Reuther and Monica Taylor all won their contests.

In the race for Delaware County District Attorney, Jack Stollsteimer becomes the first Democrat ever to win the position. He beat Republican incumbent, Kat Copeland.

Long a bastion of Republican support, Philadelphia’s heavily populated suburbs are becoming increasingly liberal, a trend that has accelerated since Donald Trump’s election as president.

Democrats were also fighting for control of Bucks County’s Board of Commissioners, where they last had control for four years in the 1980s.

