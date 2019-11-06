Juli Briskman, the woman who got fired for flipping off President Donald Trump’s motorcade, won a local election Tuesday in Virginia.

Briskman won her election to the Loudoun County board of supervisors in Virginia as part of the blue wave that took over both of the state’s legislative bodies and defended the governorship Tuesday night, according to the Washington Post. Briskman first broke into national news in October 2017 for flipping off Trump’s motorcade on a bike as it drove past her on its way back from a golf outing. Briskman ousted a Republican to win the seat. (RELATED: Woman Who Flipped Bird To Trump’s Motorcade Is Running For Office)

Looking forward to representing my friends & neighbors in #Algonkian District who backed me up today! So proud that we were able to #FlipLoudpun #FlipVA #LOCO219 Thank you Loudoun! https://t.co/vRcDUih1AP — Juli Briskman (@julibriskman) November 6, 2019

Briskman initially stayed silent after the photo went viral on social media, but eventually admitted to her company that she was the person in the photo. The company, government contracting firm Akima, fired her soon afterward, according to the Post. (RELATED: Kid rock Plays Golf With The President)

“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” Briskman told The Huffington Post at the time. “I’m thinking, DACA recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.”

The Trump-owned golf course the president was returning from now lies in her district.

“Isn’t that sweet justice?” she told WaPo.