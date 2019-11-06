(STUDY FINDS) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Daylight saving time is typically considered nothing more than an annoyance or simple fact of life as we “spring forward” and “fall back” each year. But, are these bi-annual adjustments to our internal clocks actually having a larger effect on our bodies than we realize? According to a new research piece conducted at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, the answer to that question is yes.

Over the course of our lives, daylight saving time greatly reduces the amount of bright morning light we experience. While this may sound trivial, morning light is essential for the synchronization of our biological clocks, and not getting enough is associated with increased risk of heart attack and ischemic stroke. In fact, researchers say these disruptions can literally change the structure of the core genes within our circadian clocks. Additionally, lack of bright morning light has been linked to partial sleep deprivation.

During each and every daylight saving time switch, the average adult’s sleep duration shrinks by about 15-20 minutes. The study’s authors say this also increases the likelihood of any number of fatal accidents.

Read the full story ›