House Democrats on Wednesday released the transcript of their interview with the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, who delivered dire warnings that President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE’s dealings with Ukraine “fundamentally undermined” U.S. interests in the country.

Bill Taylor, who serves as the chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, had testified in meticulous detail last month about what he considered to be an effort by Trump and his allies to create a shadow foreign policy designed to pressure Ukraine into opening investigations that would benefit Trump politically.

The contours of that Oct. 22 deposition have been known for weeks, since Taylor’s opening statement was widely disseminated at the time. But the 324-page blow-by-blow transcript provides new layers of detail about Trump’s efforts to find dirt on political rivals — and the extent to which it alarmed veterans in the State Department.

A whistleblower complaint alleging Trump had threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless President Volodymyr Zelensky launched investigations into Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring ‘surge’ in polls MORE’s son led Democrats to launch their impeachment inquiry in September.

Taylor testified that the red flags were already flying months before.

“By mid-July, it was becoming clear to me that the [White House] meeting President Zelensky wanted was conditioned on investigations of Burisma and alleged Ukrainian influence in the 2016 elections,” Taylor testified.

Taylor testified that be believed this “irregular” foreign policy channel was led by Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sondland changes quid pro quo story Five things to know about the Sondland, Volker transcripts MORE, the president’s personal lawyer, who Taylor viewed as operating on behalf of the president.

“It was also clear that this condition was driven by the irregular policy channel I had come to understand was guided by Mr. Giuliani,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor, whose testimony is seen as key, is scheduled to be the first witness to testify in an open hearing next week as Democrats take their impeachment inquiry public, a sign that Democrats believe he can deliver damaging testimony when they plunge into their opening hearings phase.

His testimony layers onto his 15-page opening statement in which Taylor voiced concerns that the Trump administration had withheld nearly $400 million in aid as leverage to get Zelensky to open investigations into interference in the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his leading 2020 political rivals.

The release comes after Democrats have strategically rolled out deposition transcripts each day this week, offering the first glimpses of what House investigators learned from officials behind closed doors since the impeachment inquiry was launched six weeks ago.

Updated at 3:17 p.m.