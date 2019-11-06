The trio of witnesses called to testify next week in the first public impeachment hearings are some of the biggest names and most significant players in the Democrats’ sprawling, six-week probe into allegations President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE pressured a foreign power to investigate his political rivals.

House Democrats know that millions of Americans will be tuning in to watch the impeachment inquiry for the first time now that weeks of closed-door depositions are giving way to televised, Watergate-style hearings, set for next Wednesday and Friday.

The hearings could be held in one of the Capitol complex’s larger rooms, like the cavernous Ways and Means hearing room.

Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSondland changes quid pro quo story Republicans consider putting Jordan, Meadows on Intelligence for impeachment Two more White House officials skip impeachment depositions MORE (Calif.) and fellow Democrats have chosen three current and former State Department officials to go before the cameras first because they view them as credible, nonpartisan witnesses who will be able to walk the public through exactly how Trump and his allies engaged in wrongdoing in their dealings with Ukraine.

The three witnesses — William Taylor, the top diplomat in Ukraine; George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs; and Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador to Ukraine — are all veteran career foreign service officials who have served in both Democratic and Republican administrations.

“You will see throughout the course of the testimony … the most important facts are largely not contested,” Schiff told reporters Wednesday as he announced the first public hearings of the impeachment inquiry.

“We are getting an increasing appreciation for just what took place during the course of the last year and the degree to which the president enlisted whole departments of government in the illicit aim of trying to get the Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent, as well as further a conspiracy theory about the 2016 election that he thought would be beneficial to his campaign.”

Taylor and Kent will testify before the Intelligence Committee in a public hearing on Wednesday. Yovanovitch, the ousted U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, will testify two days later.

“You want to have as big of a blockbuster coming out of the gate as possible,” said a senior Democratic aide close to the impeachment probe. “The benefit of these guys is they can tell the totality of events; they can tell the whole story.”

Congressional investigators are expected to wrap up the last of their private depositions by the end of this week, Schiff said. But more closed-door testimony could occur if key witnesses like former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonFive takeaways from the first Trump impeachment deposition transcripts Trump: ‘No reason to call witnesses’ in impeachment probe The Hill’s Morning Report – Transcripts expected to heat up impeachment battle MORE, Energy Secretary Rick Perry Rick PerryOvernight Energy: Trump formally pulls out of landmark Paris climate pact | EPA to ease rules on waste from coal-fired power plants | States, green groups sue to save Obama lightbulb rules Five takeaways from the first Trump impeachment deposition transcripts States, green groups challenge rollback of Obama-era lightbulb rules MORE or acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyGraham predicts controversial Trump court picks will clear panel House Democrats ask Mulvaney to testify in impeachment inquiry Overnight Defense: Dems release first impeachment probe transcripts | White House officials refuse to testify Monday | US, Iran mark 40th anniversary of hostage crisis MORE reverse course and agree to testify in private.

Taylor, the chargé d’affaires for Ukraine, will be up first — and that’s not by coincidence. Early in the probe, text messages between Taylor and other diplomats showed that he sounded the alarm about a possible quid pro quo, warning it was “crazy” for Trump to withhold nearly $400 million in security aid until Ukraine agreed to launch investigations that would be politically beneficial to Trump.

Last month, Taylor testified that he was extremely concerned about the “highly irregular” shadow foreign policy campaign — led by the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sondland changes quid pro quo story Five things to know about the Sondland, Volker transcripts MORE, and other Trump allies — demanding that Kiev investigate the Bidens and the 2016 election before receiving the military aid and a one-on-one meeting with Trump.

On Wednesday, Democrats released the 324-page transcript of Taylor’s private deposition showing that he stated it was his “clear understanding” there had been a quid pro quo.

The televised hearings, Schiff said, will be an opportunity for the public to hear from witnesses first hand and evaluate their credibility. He described Taylor as a “dedicated public servant.”

“Ambassador Taylor is somebody who graduated from West Point, somebody who served in Vietnam,” Schiff said, “someone who is performing another vital service to the country in relating the facts, the very disturbing facts, that came to his attention.”

Kent, a State Department official since 1992, also testified about the pressure campaign on Ukraine, telling House investigators that he had raised concerns about Giuliani’s contacts with the country as early as March, prompting a supervisor to tell him to lay low. Kent also provided details about the efforts of Trump allies to oust Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine.

Yovanovitch personally experienced those events. She was recalled from Kiev in May after Giuliani and other Trump allies mounted what Democrats have labeled a “smear campaign” against her. Democrats say Trump, Giuliani and others saw Yovanovitch as a major obstacle to the political Ukraine investigations.

“We are bringing forward the people who were direct witnesses and actors in the president’s Ukraine shake down,” Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinPelosi insists decision to impeach Trump ‘has not been made’ House panel advances resolution outlining impeachment inquiry House Democrats launch process to replace Cummings on Oversight panel MORE (D-Md.), a member of the Oversight Committee who has been attending the closed-door hearings, told The Hill on Wednesday. “Ambassador Yovanovitch was a victim of the scheme to extract political favors from the Ukrainian government for the president’s campaign reelection purposes. To me, she is a perfectly logical place to start, and she is a great witness to begin telling the story to America.”

“People will be able to see for themselves what this Ukraine shakedown meant in the lives and work of dedicated public servants,” he added.

Trump for weeks has denied any quid pro quo with Ukraine, and has called the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt” and “sham.”

The duration of the public hearings depends in large part on how many other witnesses Democrats call.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, is expected to testify given that he already privately told investigators that he twice raised red flags with his superiors after listening in on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Republicans on the Intelligence panel will try to call their own witness list, but under the impeachment resolution passed by the House last week, Democrats will be able to veto any witness requested by the minority.

By holding public hearings during the two weeks before the Thanksgiving recess, Democrats could be in a position to bring articles of impeachment to the House floor by December.