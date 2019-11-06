I am a day late with this, but before the story fades away I want to comment on the latest Project Veritas coup: a “hot mic” recording of ABC News anchor Amy Robach complaining that she had the Jeffrey Epstein story three years ago, and ABC spiked it. Her monologue is fascinating:

BREAKING: @abcnews anchor @arobach caught on ‘hot mic’ in August disgustedly exposing networks decision to strategically spike bombshell investigation into Jefferey Esptein over THREE YEARS AGO. Says what she had was “unbelievable” #EpsteinCoverup: https://t.co/HagfLpwKDn pic.twitter.com/fPvJc3JCCQ — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2019

Robach says that the ABC brass considered the story “stupid” because no one had heard of Jeffrey Epstein. In other words, it wasn’t a big enough story to run. Of course, we know now that when the story came out three years later, it was huge. And at the time, Robach says, she had “everything.” That included Prince Andrew and Alan Dershowitz, well-known figures. But this, I suspect is the key: “It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton, we had everything.”

Robach was caught on mic during the summer of 2019, when the Epstein story was hot. What was going on three years earlier? Oh yeah: Hillary Clinton was running for president, with the enthusiastic backing of ABC News. It seems extremely probable that ABC killed the Epstein story for fear of creating a bump in Hillary’s road to the presidency.

In the wake of Project Veritas’s disclosure, Robach tweeted a statement that tried, unpersuasively I think, to back off from what she said in an unguarded moment last summer. You can read it and judge for yourself. In my opinion, this is a classic instance of press bias expressed by non-reporting–probably the most ubiquitous form of bias in today’s media. Jim Treacher’s summation of modern journalism is evergreen:

The American news media are so bad these days that you are more likely to read the truth in a satire site, the Babylon Bee, which headlines: “‘We Are Not The Enemy Of The People,’ Say Press Who Intentionally Deceive The People To Protect The Political Elite.” Just a single amendment is necessary: the press protects the political elite of one party, only.