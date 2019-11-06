President Donald Trump celebrated the number of federal judges confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday.

“Together we’re restoring American freedom, defending American justice, preserving the extraordinary vision of our founding fathers,” Trump said at the event at the East Room at the White House.

Trump said that 159 federal judges had been confirmed and up to 182 federal judges in the next two months.

“How’s that? Good?” he asked.

He added that once pending nominations were confirmed, he would have an estimated 219 judges confirmed.

Trump said he was told that the most important thing a president could do was to shape the judiciary with Constitutional judges.

But the president also gave credit to Senate Majority Mitch McConnell.

“Nobody that’s done it better than Sen. Mitch McConnell,” Trump said as the people in the room gave him a standing ovation.

He spoke about the “genius” of the founders for creating separate branches of government to enforce the law.

“Generations from now, Americans will know that Mitch McConnell helped save the constitutional rule of law in America,” Trump said.

McConnell also spoke at the event, reminding President Trump that he blocked former President Barack Obama from filling the Supreme Court vacancy opened up by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016.

“You had been helped enormously by a decision that I made — and these guys backed me up — not to let President Obama fill that Scalia vacancy on the way out the door,” he said as the room applauded.

Several prominent Republican senators were present for the event, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Ben Sasse, and Sen. Mike Lee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham also spoke at the event, thanking Trump for refusing to “pull the plug” on his nomination of Supreme Justice Brett Kavanaugh, despite the hostile attacks on his character from the left.