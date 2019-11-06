The Duck Commander made a brief speaking appearance at President Donald Trump’s rally in Monroe, Louisiana on Wednesday night, but his simple message had the crowd roaring.

“I got it down to this,” Robertson said. “If you’re pro-God, and pro-America, and pro-gun, and pro-duck hunting, that’s all I want,” said Robertson to loud cheers from the audience.

Trump is attempting to help Republican businessman Eddie Rispone unseat Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards in the Louisiana gubernatorial race, which takes place November 16. Polls currently show the race as a dead heat in a state Trump won handily in 2016 and currently enjoys a 52% approval rating in the state.

An early supporter of Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz for president in 2016, Robertson switched his allegiance to Trump when he Cruz dropped out. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Worried’: Donald Trump Jr. Puts Kentucky Race In Perspective For GOP)

Several “Duck Dynasty” stars were in attendance, including Robertson’s son, Willie.