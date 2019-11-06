(CNBC) — One former top advisor to President Donald Trump is going to testify against another in a federal criminal trial in Washington.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon testify against Trump’s longtime political advisor and confidante Roger Stone, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Stone, a self-described “dirty trickster,” is accused of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the the House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee. The case stems from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. Stone has denied all wrongdoing.

