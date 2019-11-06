On Tuesday, “Louder With Crowder” host, Steven Crowder aired an exclusive interview with Project Veritas President, James O’Keefe.

In the clip, O’Keefe went through a recently leaked video that captured “Good Morning America” Anchor Amy Robach expressing frustration over ABC shelving her coverage of the Jeffrey Epstein story that she produced three years before Epstein’s death.

O’Keefe footage of Project Veritas reaching out to the President of ABC for comment about Robach’s “hot mic” tape.

Later, O’Keefe discussed his latest video of a Project Veritas reporter approaching the Vice President of ABC for comment on Robach’s “hot mic” moment.

Watch the video below for the full story.

[embedded content]

EXCLUSIVE: New Leaked Epstein Audio Interview! | Louder with Crowder



youtu.be



Use code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.