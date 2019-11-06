An image shared on Facebook more than 19,000 times purportedly shows the screen grab of a tweet from actor Morgan Freeman that says, “We should have a holiday called Space Day where all lights around the world are shut off for the whole night to reduce light pollution so we can see the galaxy.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Freeman ever called for such action. He does not have a public Twitter account.

Fact Check:

Freeman, an award-winning actor with a career spanning more than 5 decades, is known for starring in such films as “Driving Miss Daisy” and “The Shawshank Redemption.” From 2010 to 2017, he also hosted the space documentary series “Through the Wormhole.”

There is, however, no record of him ever making the statement attributed to him in the screen grabbed tweet. Freeman does not have a verified Twitter account, and no similar statements appear on his official Facebook page. The Daily Caller found no interview or movie in which he said this either.

An internet search revealed that the statement has been circulating online since at least 2015. It’s unclear how it first became linked to Freeman. (RELATED: Did Morgan Freeman Say He Hates The Word Homophobia?)

The “holiday” proposed in the screen grabbed tweet resembles, to some extent, an annual World Wildlife Fund-led event called Earth Hour, in which participants around the world turn off their lights for one hour. The event, which has spread to more than 180 countries, calls for greater awareness and more sparing use of natural resources to help the environment.