A spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence denied a claim in the upcoming anonymous tell-all book that he considered supporting the use of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

“FAKE NEWS,” Pence’s press secretary Katie Waldman tweeted Wednesday evening.

Excerpts from The Warning, written by the anonymous Trump administration official who authored a “resistance” op-ed last year, were reported by the Huffington Post.

High-level White House aides did a tally of Cabinet members who they thought would be willing to sign a letter to invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment declaring the president unfit to perform his duties. Pence was one person they thought would be in favor of it. A majority of the Cabinet and the vice president himself would have to approve before the letter would be sent to Congress.

The 25th Amendment idea never reached a tangible stage, but this is not the first time that is has been reported that Trump’s inner circle considered using it against him in the days after he fired FBI Director James Comey. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein believed then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then-Homeland Security John Kelly could be recruited for such an effort, according to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

The Justice Department sent a warning to the anonymous author’s publisher warning the book may breach “one or more nondisclosure agreements” signed prior to working in the White House, but the release date of the book remains fixed on Nov. 19.