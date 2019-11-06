(THE COLLEGE FIX) — As shown in striking video released by Young America’s Foundation, a talk by Jeff Sessions at Northwestern University last night was crashed by furious protesters who screamed that Sessions had “violated” them and that their lives were on the line.

The campus conservative organization posted on its website that the group of activists “interrupted and protested Young America’s Foundation’s lecture featuring Attorney General Jeff Sessions.” The protesters “screamed anti-ICE chants” and also accused Sessions of being a white supremacist.

(Editor’s note: Video contains an obscene word):

[embedded content]

