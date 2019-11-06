U.S. First Lady Melania Trump visits Lamb Elementary School in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 30, 2019. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON—Melania Trump is visiting a Boston hospital’s cuddling program that aims to help infants born dependent on drugs or alcohol.

The first lady’s stop Wednesday at Boston Medical Center is part of her “Be Best” initiative.

The hospital developed the program to nurture babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The hospital also works with expectant mothers who misuse drugs or alcohol.

Mrs. Trump told hospital administrators she hopes her visit will focus more attention on their work.

She was joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Dozens of workers at the hospital gathered outside to protest the first lady’s visit.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says the Trump administration’s tough stance on immigration is discouraging people from seeking health care for fear of arrest and deportation.

By Steve LeBlanc