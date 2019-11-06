Florida lawmakers are considering a bill mandating engaged couples read a “healthy marriage” guide before getting a marriage license.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the bill, filed Tuesday by Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley, would create a Marriage Education Committee. The committee would write a “Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage” in an effort “to combat the rising cost of divorce to Florida citizens.”

The panel would be made up of six appointed “marriage education and family advocates.”

“The facts are mounting and the high cost of divorce impacting Florida’s Families in human and public costs must be addressed,” said Baxley of Lady Lake, Florida. “This marriage handbook can help Florida families build healthy families, giving them a guide to build a strong foundation.”

The newspaper noted that state law already requires couples to read a Family Law Handbook or other marriage-related information before getting a marriage license.

The new guide would be paid for with privately raised funds, the Sentinel said.