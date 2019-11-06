It’s not often that you see two co-hosts on the same news show getting into it, one accusing the other of covering up corruption, but that is exactly what happened Monday on Fox News channel’s “Outnumbered.”

Steve Hilton, host of Fox News’ “The Next Revolution” and a regular guest on “Outnumbered,” was laying out his case that the only justified Ukraine corruption allegations are against former Vice President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State John Kerry when he was challenged by co-host Marie Harf, who worked at the State Department under the Obama administration.

That’s when things got heated.

“Something that Ukraine should look into is John Kerry’s corruption. He was secretary of state at the time. He was also involved in channelling money to Ukraine,” Hilton argued.

“His former chief of staff was hired by Burisma soon after Hunter Biden went on the board,” he continued. “They hired John Kerry’s former chief of staff while he was secretary of state, paid him money from Burisma, could’ve come from the U.S. taxpayer, that money is circled back to Democratic senators who then write to the administration calling for more money to be sent to Burisma.”

“There is no evidence to anything you’ve just given,” Harf chimed in. “I worked at the State Department then.”

“Then you’re covering up the corruption, too!” Hilton clapped back.

“Are you kidding me?!” Harf exclaimed. “I’m on this couch with you talking about the news, please don’t accuse me of covering something up.”

“You are!” Hilton insisted. “Because you’re saying there’s no evidence.”

The exchange was brought to a close as the broadcast transitioned to a live feed of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff taking questions from reporters.

According to the Daily Beast:

Later on in the show, the two would continue their debate, with Hilton wondering how much Ukrainian aid during the Obama years “ended up in the bank account of Burisma” while Harf reiterated that there was no evidence of wrongdoing and he was just “making insinuations.”

Harf worked as a senior adviser for strategic communications to Secretary of State John Kerry before joining Fox News as a political commentator in January 2017.