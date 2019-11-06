Fox News’s “The Five” host Jesse WattersJesse WattersFox News host says US women’s soccer team ‘not helping’ case for equal pay with ‘their behavior’ Trump: ‘I could have fired everyone’ on Mueller team if I wanted to Fox News wants Watters off O’Reilly comedy tour: report MORE on Tuesday, as part of his ongoing “Mom Texts” segment, read aloud messages from his mother, Anne Watters, ribbing him for sounding like an “old white guy” who shows “such disdain for diversity.”

Watters’s mother specifically narrowed in on his remarks about four progressive freshman congresswomen known as “the squad”: Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezSanders team accuses media of ignoring ‘surge’ in polls The Democrats’ generational battle Trump Jr. knocks Clinton in new book dedicated to ‘DEPLORABLES’ MORE (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarSanders team accuses media of ignoring ‘surge’ in polls The Democrats’ generational battle Progressives press Democrats to rethink Israel policy MORE (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibSanders team accuses media of ignoring ‘surge’ in polls The Democrats’ generational battle Progressives press Democrats to rethink Israel policy MORE (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyThe Democrats’ generational battle Cruz calls death threats to Omar ‘reprehensible’ Hillicon Valley: Google buying Fitbit for .1B | US launches national security review of TikTok | Twitter shakes up fight over political ads | Dems push committee on ‘revenge porn’ law MORE (Mass.), all of whom are women of color.

“I hope your Squad criticism can be just a tad more measured today…perhaps try not to communicate such disdain for diversity,” Anne Watters wrote. “Please don’t sound like an old white guy who lacks understanding of otherness. Love you so.”

Anne Watters also said her son’s “sweeping statements” about strangers were making him sound like former Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-Wis.), known for his “red scare” hunt for communists within the U.S. government in the 1950s.

“Jesse — stop making sweeping statements about individuals you don’t know. YOU are sounding like Joe McCarthy — an individual you clearly need to undertake some research about! Weren’t you a history major??” she texted him.

It is unclear which remarks from the “Watters’ World” host his mother was responding to.

“I don’t think you have any idea how strident and screaming you are!” Anne Watters wrote in another message. “You are struggling honeybun!”

Anne Watters is a child psychologist and Democrat who has spoken out about her son’s political opinions.

“Quite obviously my opposition to Jesse’s politics and delivery can be fierce. Indeed, he has always been a challenge,” she told The Philadelphia Inquirer last year. “But this next statement should be self-evident: I love him constantly and unconditionally.”

Watters said the segment “humanizes” him with his critics.

“People on the left in the media enjoy watching me take a ribbing from my mother,” he told the Inquirer. “It’s just a lighthearted, authentic, mother-son relationship I chose to disclose to the audience just to lighten the mood … People can relate to it.”