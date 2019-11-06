On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) defended her Fox News appearances.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You’re on state TV all the time. Why do you go on the Fox channel? It’s a propaganda network — 16 times with Tucker Carlson. I never see you with Chris Wallace or that other guy. What’s his name? Bret Baier. They are middle of the road. Why do you go on with Tucker, who is a liar and a propagandist?”

Gabbard said, “You raised a second issue about why I go on Fox News. I go on Tucker Carlson, go on Bret Baier, go on Sean Hannity, go on MSNBC, go on CNN. I am here to speak to every single American in this country about the unifying leadership that I want to bring as president, not just speak to those who agree with me, but to speak to those who may disagree.”

