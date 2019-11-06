Conservative attorney George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayConway calls it ‘silly’ to say she threatened Washington Examiner reporter Reporter posts heated phone call with Kellyanne Conway Trump says US is building a wall in Colorado MORE — husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump allies assail impeachment on process while House Democrats promise open hearings soon Sunday shows – Next impeachment phase dominates Conway: ‘I don’t know’ if military aid was withheld from Ukraine over request for Biden investigation MORE — tweeted Wednesday that a post from Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sondland changes quid pro quo story Five things to know about the Sondland, Volker transcripts MORE, the president’s personal attorney, confirmed that President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE had committed an impeachable offense regarding his dealings with Ukraine.

Conway wrote that Giuliani’s assertion that his business in Ukraine was conducted “solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges” was evidence that Giuliani and Trump were conducting foreign policy for the benefit of Trump’s reelection campaign, not U.S. taxpayers.

This tweet by itself establishes that @realDonaldTrump committed an impeachable offense. To say that Giuliani’s and Trump’s pursuit of “Ukrainian … corruption” was “done solely” to protect Trump’s interests establishes that Trump was not acting for the country. https://t.co/BE8VopaNAr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 6, 2019

The efforts by Giuliani and Trump to convince Ukraine’s government to launch an investigation into Burisma, a company whose board once included Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring ‘surge’ in polls MORE, a leading 2020 presidential candidate, have become the center of the impeachment inquiry formalized by the House last week.

Democrats argue that military aid to Ukraine was held up for the purpose of convincing Ukraine’s government to open the investigation, which they and a whistleblower’s complaint assert was an improper attempt by the president to solicit foreign assistance in an election.

Multiple current and former administration witnesses have described an unofficial shadow diplomatic effort led by Giuliani on Kiev. A partial transcript released by the White House of a July 25 phone call showed Trump urging his Ukrainian counterpart to coordinate with Giuliani on the Biden probe.

Giuliani tweeted Wednesday that his work was done to counter “false charges” against his client, referring to Trump, stemming from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 6, 2019