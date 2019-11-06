House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.m, is doing nothing to help the American people, but instead is putting forth “more proof that this is an illegitimate impeachment scam,” White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Wednesday, after Schiff’s announcement the impeachment hearings will go public next week.

“I don’t really think Chairman Schiff has an apartment in Washington, D.C.,” Gidley told Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime.” “I think he just lives in these green rooms around town at the various television stations, maybe eating bagels, the muffins, the fruit you put up. Every time you look up he’s on television spewing more lies.”

Even if the hearings go public, Gidley added, Schiff will not allow the Trump administration to put up witnesses or cross-examine witnesses, but instead is doing all he can to hurt President Donald Trump.

“Read the transcript,” Gidley said, referring to the transcript provided by the White House of the call between Ukraine’s president and Trump. “The president has done nothing wrong and the president knows it. They have said many times that the call is perfect. The president of Ukraine made the point that he had no pressure, he felt the pressure, he didn’t even know that it was in question.”

Meanwhile, Schiff went before Congress and Americans and “tried to pass off his own deranged, demented words” as Trump’s, Gidley said. “He has lied about collusion, he lied about (Supreme Court Justice Brett) Kavanaugh, he lied about the cover-up, he lied about a whistleblower.”

Schiff also talked about the Kentucky election and GOP Gov. Matt Bevin’s loss after Trump endorsed him.

“Let’s not forget, Gov. Bevin was about 10-15 points behind, and now it’s too close to call,” Gidley said. “Obviously, I can’t get too much into that race, but it’s because Donald Trump threw his weight behind the Republican candidate.”