Giuliani hires high-powered lawyers...
(Second column, 7th story, link)
Related stories:
Swing Voters Say Would Still Vote For Trump If He Shot Someone…
‘You’d Have to Know Why He Shot Him’…
House Dems announce public impeachment hearings next week…
Most Republicans on committees aren’t showing up, transcripts reveal…
Will call Bidens as witnesses?
Dems probing Trump hotel, emoluments…
Trial would be test for chief justice already attacked by President…
McConnell says Senate would acquit if held today…
Swing Voters Say Would Still Vote For Trump If He Shot Someone…
‘You’d Have to Know Why He Shot Him’…
House Dems announce public impeachment hearings next week…
Most Republicans on committees aren’t showing up, transcripts reveal…
Will call Bidens as witnesses?
Dems probing Trump hotel, emoluments…
Trial would be test for chief justice already attacked by President…
McConnell says Senate would acquit if held today…