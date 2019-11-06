PragerU announced on Wednesday that the Google Play store deleted the conservative nonprofit organization’s app from the Google Play platform.

Indeed, when you search the Google Play store, PragerU’s former page is “not found.”

At the time of this writing, it appears that the Apple store has not removed the PragerU app.

What are the details?

The organization’s Twitter account made the announcement Wednesday morning.

“BREAKING: The PragerU mobile app has been completely removed from the Google Play store for apparently violating a technical privacy/policy guideline and for not meeting ‘disclosure guidelines,'” the tweet read. “Our app has been running all year and previously met all guidelines, what’s changed?”

Anything else?

The move comes at a questionable time, as PragerU is in the middle of a lawsuit against Google-owned YouTube.

PragerU insists that YouTube is violating the organization’s free speech rights by restricting videos based on age and demonetizing more. PragerU also argues that the video-sharing platform has engaged in consumer fraud and has violated California’s Unruh Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, age, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, and/or sexual orientation.

The federal case awaits a decision from the 9th Circuit Court in Seattle.

In October, PragerU founder Dennis Prager warned that the internet is complicit in censoring conservative voices.

“If we lose [the lawsuit], then Google, which owns YouTube, will have been given a green light to do all the censoring it wants,” he said during an interview with The Daily Signal.

“Google is a left-wing organization,” he added. “The left has always censored thoughts that [don’t] agree with liberals. Allow other thoughts? Leftists do not. That’s why liberals need to understand that the threat to liberalism doesn’t come from conservatives, it comes from leftists.”