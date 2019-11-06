Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, the Republican who sought re-election Tuesday, formally asked state officials Wednesday to undertake a recanvass of voting machines and absentee ballots as Democrat Andy Beshear claimed victory and reached out to other state Republicans.

“The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election,” Davis Paine, Bevin’s campaign manager, said in a statement disclosed by The New York Times.

Beshear, 41, who served as attorney general under Bevin, claimed victory with a lead of about 5,100 votes, or about 0.4 percent of ballots cast.

“Last night, the election ended,” Beshear told reporters Wednesday before noting that a state budget was due in January.

“The politics part of this is over,” he said. “It’s time for governance.”

He told the Times that he had not yet spoken with Bevin but had left messages with other Republicans, including those who had won other races for statewide office.

Beshear — whose father, Steve Beshear, was governor from 2007 to 2015 — would not discuss the broader significance of his victory, heading into next year’s presidential election.

“I’m not worried about what national pundits or what national Democrats are saying,” Beshear said. “I’m worried about our families here in Kentucky and doing a good job for them.

“This race is about our families wanting someone that cares about them, that reflects their values and is focused on those issues that they are anxious about at the end of the day,” he said.

In Virginia, meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, whose party took control of both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday, told Cabinet members “we have a unique opportunity in the next two years,” the Times reports.

He added that “the landscape has changed” for such legislation as gun control and criminal justice reform.

“I really think a large part of the results that we saw yesterday were Virginians saying they’ve had enough,” Northam told the Times, referring to legislative inaction on gun control.

The governor said he called a special session of the General Assembly in July regarding eight gun measures, after a mass shooting in Virginia Beach that killed 12 people, but Republicans quickly voted to adjourn.

“We had less than 90 minutes of dialogue, with no results,” Northam said.