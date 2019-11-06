Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Paul’s demand to out whistleblower rankles GOP colleagues Graham says he won’t read the Trump impeachment transcripts MORE (R-S.C.) on Wednesday lauded Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughHarris struggling with substance to match the aspiration Katie Hill calls out a ‘double standard’ in final floor speech Christine Blasey Ford makes rare public appearance to accept empowerment award MORE at a White House event celebrating President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE‘s judicial appointments.

“Brett Kavanaugh lived a life we should all be proud of,” said Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “He worked hard, and the way he was treated was the worst experience I’ve had in politics. A lot of people would have pulled the plug on him. Mr. President, thank you for not pulling the plug.”

Brett #Kavanaugh lived a life we should all be proud of. He worked hard and the way he was treated was the worst experience I have had in politics. A lot of people would have pulled the plug on him. Mr. President, thank you for not pulling the plug. https://t.co/HjNnJ5XLjq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 6, 2019

Graham sat on the Judiciary panel last October when Kavanaugh faced a brutal confirmation process that was marked by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Christine Blasey Ford, who testified during his hearing, said Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party in 1982, while another woman alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her when they were in college.

The confirmation process divided the Senate and the nation as the allegations against Kavanaugh made national headlines for several consecutive days. He was ultimately confirmed by a 50-48 Senate vote.

Graham was one of Kavanaugh’s chief cheerleaders during the hearings, saying Democrats were trying to derail his path to the Supreme Court and fabricate allegations to hurt the president.