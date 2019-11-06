Graham, during an appearance on Fox News Wednesday night, was played a clip of remarks Schiff made outside of the House’s Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), where the House chairman told reporters that during the testimony so far, the “most important facts are largely not contested.” “We are getting an increasing appreciation for just what took place during the course of the last year and the degree to which the president enlisted whole departments of government in the illicit aim of trying to get the Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent, as well as further a conspiracy theory about the 2016 election,” Schiff said.

“That statement is full of crap,” Graham said.

Graham, who has emerged as one of Trump’s loudest allies in the Senate, has repeatedly lashed out at House Democrats and Schiff, in particular, including offering a resolution backed by 49 other GOP senators formally condemning the House process.

“I don’t trust Adam Schff to be fair … I don’t trust the House Nadler-Schiff team to be fair to be the president,” Graham said. “This whole process in the House is driven by partisan politicians that hate Trump’s guts.”

However, Graham said during the Fox News interview that he would not try to call Schiff before the Senate Judiciary Committee to question him about the House proceeding. Graham has noted in recent weeks that he’s facing pressure from the conservative base to try to force Schiff to testify.

“I’m not going to subpoena a member of the House,” Graham said Wednesday asked. “If they subpoenaed me, I wouldn’t go. We have separate branches of government.”

But Graham on Wednesday indicated that Giuliani was unlikely to testify.

“I invited him and he hasn’t responded,” he said. “He’s the president’s lawyer so I doubt we could actually get him to come unless he volunteered to come.”

Instead, Graham is calling for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to investigate Ukraine-Biden, including calling State Department officials.