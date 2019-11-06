While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that President Trump’s policy towards Ukraine “was incoherent. … They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.”

Graham said, “I’m not going to read these transcripts. The whole process is a joke. The whole idea that there’s a quid pro quo, based on somebody changing their testimony, presuming there was. Volker said there was not. … This is a political vendetta. … What I can tell you about the Trump policy toward Ukraine, it was incoherent. It depends on who you talk to. They seem to be incapable of forming a quid pro quo.”

