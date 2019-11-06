“The New York Times–Siena College poll shows Trump in a dead heat in battleground states, matched up against the three leading Democratic candidates: Biden, Sanders and Warren,” Hannity said. “And I always say, and I believe, Trump doesn’t poll well. And I don’t know what’s up with the Fox poll. I look at their poll, I’m like, ‘OK, you’re oversampling Democrats by 8 points.’ I’m like — some outside company they hire — I’m like, ‘OK, they need new methodology because it’s really wrong.'”

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Trump has often criticized polls that don’t reflect favorably on his presidency. He regularly cites his 2016 election upset as proof that polls shouldn’t be taken seriously.

“You’re reading the wrong polls,” Trump told reporters on Saturday. “I have the real polls. The CNN polls are fake. The Fox polls have always been lousy. I tell them they ought to get themselves a new pollster.”