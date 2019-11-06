The Wisconsin Badgers started the college basketball season 0-1 after a tough 65-63 loss to St. Mary’s late Tuesday night.

The Badgers and Gaels met in South Dakota to kick off the season, and my squad fell after a hard fought battle in overtime.

Am I ever satisfied with a loss? Hell no. Not at all, but it’s the first game of the season. This matchup was about starting to find out who we are, our identity.

[embedded content]

First off, St. Mary’s is one of the best teams in America. Do I think we are more talented than them? Absolutely, but they’re a rock solid squad.

Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers both appear to already be in prime form as they combined for 38 points. I know it’s only one game, but we need a third star to arise and we need them to appear fast.

Obviously, D’Mitrik Trice is the likely candidate to fill that gap.

The guy I was expecting a little more out of was Kobe King. He appeared to disappear for large gaps of the game and only scored six points in 30 minutes. We’re going to need a hell of a lot more out of him down the stretch if we’re going to compete against the best teams in America.

Our whole bench also combined for a grand total of two points. My friends, that will need to change.

Overall, I hate the fact we started the season with a loss. I have a dirty taste in my mouth, but this won’t matter a ton down the stretch if we improve.

St. Mary’s is a hell of a good team. They’re a very good squad, and they just simply got the better of Wisconsin last night. It won’t happen again.