Appearing Tuesday on CBS’s Late Late Show, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton quipped that she believes “aliens have seized” the brain of President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who has emerged as a key figure in the House Democrats’ partisan impeachment inquiry.[embedded content]
A partial transcript is as follows:
JAMES CORDEN: Rudy Giuliani is a key play in [the impeachment inquiry] and you know him well from your time as a New York senator. Tell me, form your opinion, does his current behavior surprise you at all?
HILLARY CLINTON: Totality! Look, he was a tough guy, he was a mayor, he was mayor during 9/11 when I was a senator. I worked with him. I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain. For the longest time he was saying things that demonstrably untrue. For example, he said: “Hillary Clinton was never at Ground Zero. I never saw her.” Of course, the internet started putting pictures of me standing next to him. So I’m looking at that and I’m thinking: “Truly, he’s been possessed.” I don’t understand when it happened, but it is a very clear case of a man who has gone over the edge, probably pushed.
CHELSEA CLINTON: We need an exorcism.
JAMES CORDEN: We need an exorcism, yes! We’ll do that on the show. Rudy, if you’re watching, it would be a great tapped bit.
HILLARY CLINTON: You’d be great about that. And I think you might be able to pull it out of him.