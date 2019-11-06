Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is certainly doing everything she can to keep rumors of her entry into the 2020 race alive. On Tuesday night, she crashed “The Late Late Show” host James Corden’s opening monologue to bash President Trump and others associated with him.

As reported by Fox News, the segment began with Corden taking cheap shots at former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer for his persistent survival on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Why is Sean Spicer even on ‘Dancing with the Stars?’ Politicians don’t belong on entertainment shows. These shows are for celebrities, not political figures,” said Corden as Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, emerged onto the stage.

“I’m really fed up with all your Trump jokes. Every single night,” Hillary said. “If anyone should be telling Trump jokes … it’s me.”

Corden then offered Hillary and Chelsea the stage, where the Clinton duo proceeded to bash both President Trump and Sean Spicer. First, Hillary trashed the president for encouraging viewers to vote in favor of Sean Spicer on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I can’t blame Trump for trying to help Sean Spicer,” Hillary said. “But if it’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s that these guys really can’t win the popular vote.”

Chelsea Clinton then chimed in to give her own jocular take.

“Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer is now on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” she said. “It is an improvement on his old job: Dancing around the issues.”

Following that, the mother/daughter comedy duo then cited a recent report in The New York Times about how President Trump has utilized Twitter as a political tool like no other politician in history.

“Fifty percent of Trump’s tweets have been attacks on people, but 100% have been attacks on the English language,” Chelsea said.

“It’s pretty shocking, it came out to a total of 6,000 tweets attacking people,” Hillary added. “Even more surprising, only 3,000 of those were about my emails.”

Later, both Hillary and Chelsea sat down for an interview with Corden, during which time Hillary advised the 2020 candidates to never give Trump an inch when debating him.

“Just be really prepared. As hard as it is with him to try and talk about facts and truth compared to what he says, be prepared anyway to try to make your case and just keep going at him and don’t give him an inch,” she said.

Hillary then directed her attention over to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, joking that “aliens have seized his brain.”

The former New York senator also commented on Rudy Giuliani’s recent behavior, saying it totally surprised her.

“I mean, he was a tough guy, he was a mayor, he was mayor during 9/11, I was a senator, I worked with him,” said Hillary. “I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain. Truly he’s been possessed.”

Hillary’s surprise appearance on James Corden’s show will surely add fuel to the rumor fire about her possible entry into the 2020 election, with some recent polls suggesting she could be the only prospective candidate capable of securing the nomination while also putting up a formidable fight against Trump.

