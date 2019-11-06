The opinion page at Gateway Pundit openly speculated Wednesday about a “classic projection” after two-time presidential race loser Hillary Clinton took it on herself to explain Rudy Giuliani.

After all, she said he’s been possessed by the devil.

And “pushed” over the edge.

And “aliens have seized his brain.”

TRENDING: Native American religious ceremony leaves 2 dead, 14 others injured

She was promoting herself and her book on a television talk show with James Corden.

Hillary Clinton is worried Rudy Giuliani may have had his brain seized by aliens 👽 pic.twitter.com/IpkAkJZPjq — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 6, 2019

He asked her about her opinion of Giuliani, who in recent months has been advising and representing President Trump.

“He was a tough guy. He was mayor, he was mayor during 9/11,” Clinton said.

“I was the senator. I worked with him.

“I don’t know what happened. It’s almost like aliens have seized his brain. Yes. Yes. I mean for the longest time, he was saying things that were demonstrably untrue. For example, he said Hillary Clinton was never at ground zero, never saw her. Of course the internet started up with pictures of me standing next to him,” she said.

“I thinking truly he’s been possessed. I don’t understand when it happened. But it is a very clear case of a man who has gone over the edge. Probably pushed.”

The show host then volunteered to hold an exorcism on his program.

Explained the commentary: “Hillary has been on a media blitz lately cheering the Soviet-style impeachment hearings and blaming her 2016 election loss on flashing videos that appear and disappear on the dark web. Now she’s suggesting Rudy Giuliani is possessed by the devil – classic projection.”